War On Black Hair: Students Denied Lunch And Dismissed After Styling Hair Like Odell Beckham

Black Student Threatened With Expulsion After Dying His Hair Blonde

Via NY Daily News

A 16 year old student and almost a dozen classmates were forced out of class and denied lunch after showing up to school Odell Beckham-esque hairstyles. Jaylon Sewell and friends sported a similar hair cut and color as popular Giants baller Odell Beckham Jr., but never expect to receive the push back they did from school the next day. The student were pulled from class during morning announcements and told they had to leave until they died their hair back. Student who couldn’t contact parents were denied lunch through out thr day.

Sewell acts as the manager of his school’s football team and is described as a good student. Now, Sewell’s future as the team’s manager and academia is threatened over his hairstyle. In a complaint filed by his family to The Department Of Education’s Office Of Civil Rights, white students dye their hair all the time with out anyone flinching, let alone reprimanding them.

According to The NY Daily News, Jaylon’s school has attempted to expel him over his hairstyle and an open investigation is still going on. SMH.