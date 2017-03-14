Divorces: Darius McCrary’s Wife Files To End Their Troubled Matrimony-dom

Darius McCrary’s Wife Files For Divorce

Looks like it’s a wrap for Darius McCrary and his wife Tammy Brawner. Brawner has filed to end the couple’s marriage, citing irreconcilable differences according to TMZ.

Brawner has also asked that visitation rights be rescinded for the former “Family Matters” star until he’s able to show evidence he’s undergone treatment for alcohol, drugs and anger management. She previously accused the actor of holding their 1-year-old over boiling water while saying he wished they’d never had her.

Tammy has asked for legal and physical custody of Zoey, as well as spousal support.

The pair wed in 2014. Tammy is known for playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.

This situation is so sad, especially for that precious little girl. We hope that both parties get the help they need so they are able to have a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of little Zoey.