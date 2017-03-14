Divorces: Darius McCrary’s Wife Files To End Their Troubled Matrimony-dom
Looks like it’s a wrap for Darius McCrary and his wife Tammy Brawner. Brawner has filed to end the couple’s marriage, citing irreconcilable differences according to TMZ.
Brawner has also asked that visitation rights be rescinded for the former “Family Matters” star until he’s able to show evidence he’s undergone treatment for alcohol, drugs and anger management. She previously accused the actor of holding their 1-year-old over boiling water while saying he wished they’d never had her.
Tammy has asked for legal and physical custody of Zoey, as well as spousal support.
The pair wed in 2014. Tammy is known for playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.
For a lot of people silence is implied consent. And as a public figure I think it's important to my fans and supporters that I make clear that ANY and ALL allegations you have heard about me are FLAT OUT MALICIOUS LIES. In the best interest of ZOEY, I will not fight these battles PUBLICLY. Not only is it tacky and unprofessional but it doesn't look out for my daughters best interest. As a scholar who holds a BA in criminal justice and a Masters degree in global business management, I have full faith in our judicial system and that is where I will fight this battle. I am not violent nor have I EVER been. Check my history and then check the other party #Patterns I have a flourishing career as an actress and professional basketball player. Therefore, I will get back to my day so I can continue to be the best version of me so one day Zoey can see that she too can be anything she wants to be. And how does she know that? Because she seen mommy do it. #ButGod
This situation is so sad, especially for that precious little girl. We hope that both parties get the help they need so they are able to have a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of little Zoey.
