Study Shows Black Men Seen As “Larger” And More Threatening Than White Men Of The Same Size

Study Confirms Black Men Seen Disproportionately As Larger And Threatening

A study according to the American Psychological Association proves that black men are seen as more threatening compared to white men of the same size and build. The experiment surveyed around 950 online participants, in which people were shown a series of color photographs of white and black male faces of individuals who were all of equal height and weight. The participants were asked to estimate the height, weight, strength and overall muscularity of the men pictured. They found that all the participants were “consistently” biased. Even black people over estimated the strength and muscularity of young black men pictured.

This study is significant because it adds credibility to the claim that people have a tendency to perceive black men as larger and more threatening than white men, even at the same size and height. How we perceive black men directly affects how black men are treated or in America, mistreated.