Don’t Be Fooled: Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Played Nice For Cameras But Beef Boils At Kids Choice Awards

Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Bicker Back-And-Forth At Kids’ Choice Awards

The other day we reported on the “family fun day” that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon had with “dem babies” and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Welp, according to OKMagazine, looks can be very deceiving…

Despite the smiles and laughs that the co-parents flashed on the red carpet, there was an ugly dispute taking place underneath.

But, a source told OK! exclusively that Mariah and Nick, who put on a united front around the cameras, were not as happy once inside. The two “apparently had an argument of some sort while they were sitting in their seats.” And while it’s unclear what they disagreed on, it didn’t seem to blow over, as “she got up and left and Nick went over to her manager and grabbed his kids,” continued the insider. And Mariah didn’t return to her seat!

What the hell could Nick and Mariah POSSIBLY be beefing about, in front of their children, at the Kids’ Choice Awards???

The obvious answer might seem to be the fugly orange outfits that Nick had Morrocan were rockin’, but chances are it was something much deeper.

But was it really THAT bad that Nick had to take the kids away from a show that was for them? SMH.

