So Sad: Tyler Perry’s Father’s Estate Destroyed In Attic fire

Tyler Perry’s Dad’s Home Burns To Ashes

Emmitt Perry’s, father to Tyler Perry, Louisiana home was destroyed this week in a what authorities expect was an electrical fire. According to WBRZ, Emmitt was home during the fire and was alerted after hearing “popping or crackling” coming from the attic.

“I went upstairs and let the [attic] stairs down. I couldn’t smell any smoke. I didn’t see anything burning.” Perry said his daughter actually called the Fire Department after approaching the house and seeing smoke. The news kept a live feed of the home burning for people to see. It took almost 50 fire fighters and full night to put out the blaze. Wow, good thing he wasn’t hurt, but it looks like he’s lost everything in that huge blaze.

Perry explained he was very lucky to get out when he did to reporters. “I made it out alive,” Perry said. “If it wouldn’t have happened then, me and my daughter would’ve probably been in there, and we would have burned up.”