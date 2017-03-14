Goals: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Most glorious Glo Up Relationship Moments
Gucci And Keyshia’s Coupled Up Moments
Gucci Mane is a Mane in love. His bae Keyshia Ka’oir held him down while he was locked up and he’s as happy as can be. They’ve shared all sorts of memories and moments from their relationship.
Remember when rappers said it wasn’t cool to fall in love. Now Gucci’s heart has melted and he’s happily in love. Don’t think love is out there for you? Take a look at their most previous moments.
To my soon to be husband.. Happy Birthday my love! I thank God for u each & everyday. I am deeply in love with you and I cherish every moment we share together! I'm overjoyed as I watch you sleep to you waking me up just to tell me how much you love me😌 You are more than my man, you are my best friend, my confidant, my reason and my purpose… I LOVE U my baby @laflare1017 ❤️😘2/12
The moment they remove those heavy loud ass prison doors I'll be waiting for u outside! I'm ready to see u in your regular clothes & not those ugly ass uniforms lol! When u get out it's a problem! Happy birthday my baby❤️🔑🔓 2/12 #freegucci #HappyBirthdayTrapGod #FreeMyMuthaFuckinNigga #Guwop #RadricDavis