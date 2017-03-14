Goals: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Most glorious Glo Up Relationship Moments

Gucci And Keyshia’s Coupled Up Moments

Gucci Mane is a Mane in love. His bae Keyshia Ka’oir held him down while he was locked up and he’s as happy as can be. They’ve shared all sorts of memories and moments from their relationship.

We have soooooo much fun together😍 Follow my snap #KaoirKeyshia to see our entire night! #Woptober1017

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Remember when rappers said it wasn’t cool to fall in love. Now Gucci’s heart has melted and he’s happily in love. Don’t think love is out there for you? Take a look at their most previous moments.

Just US! All day everybody! We enjoy & have fun with each other ❤️😍😘

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Our day today at the Davis's residence😍 Follow our snap- #KaoirKeyshia #GuwopSnap

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

❤️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Mean while at the crib! Snap : #KaoirKeyshia👻

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

His & Hers !! 10:17pm

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

The Wopsters for GQ ❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    GQ Style !!!!!!!!! @gqstyle

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    L❤️VE !! #TheWopsters

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    L❤️VE !! #TheWopsters

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Young Radric & Keyshia😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Congrats to the @atlantafalcons !!! #RiseUp🏈 #TheWopsters

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    US against the world !! #TheWopsters

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    My Fiancé gave me hot flashes ! What a indescribable moment !!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Keep him close at all times😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Dats my best friend 👫😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Yessss baby u are officially a FREEEE man😍❤️ #Woptober

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    US😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Caption it😍

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    ALWAYS•••••• #MyLove❤️ #TrapKing👑 #TrapQueen👸 3/14/16

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

