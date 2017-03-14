Goals: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s Most glorious Glo Up Relationship Moments

Gucci And Keyshia’s Coupled Up Moments

Gucci Mane is a Mane in love. His bae Keyshia Ka’oir held him down while he was locked up and he’s as happy as can be. They’ve shared all sorts of memories and moments from their relationship.

We have soooooo much fun together😍 Follow my snap #KaoirKeyshia to see our entire night! #Woptober1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 18, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

Remember when rappers said it wasn’t cool to fall in love. Now Gucci’s heart has melted and he’s happily in love. Don’t think love is out there for you? Take a look at their most previous moments.