HBCU Students Talk To Mark Zuckerberg About “Fake News” And Diversity In Tech

Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Community At North Carolina A&T

Mark Zuckerburg challenged himself to get out of his ‘little bubble of SF‘ and landed himself at North Carolina A&T to speak with the student’s about community. He addressed the importance of building community, diversity in his company and social justice– using Facebook live to monitor police.

One student pointed out that fake news articles played a major role in the last Presidential Election. Zuckerberg said he wouldn’t support fake news sites with the opportunity to use Facebook ads. He also agrees that the tech world “lacks diversity” and offers his solution with in his company by training recruiters to hire diversely. He also trains managers to recognize their biases and let them go.

It’s a super informative conversation, you can stream it below.

Facebook