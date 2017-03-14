RIP: Kanye And Family In Mourning After Baby Cousin Dies In His Sleep

Kanye West’s Cousin Loses Baby Son In His Sleep

Our hearts go out to Kanye West and his cousin Ricky Anderson today, he lost his 1-year-old son in his sleep. The little boy, named Avery just turned one a few months ago. His parents celebrating at Disneyland, according to Instagram photos. Today Ricky Anderson expressed his devastation over losing little Avery.

Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

His mother, also extremely heartbroken.

Ricky Anderson is Kanye’s cousin and also works for him in Los Angeles as an A&R and consultant at G.O.O.D. Music. It’s always hard when a family loses a child, we are sending our condolences. Rest In Prayer Avery.