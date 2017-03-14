RIP: Kanye And Family In Mourning After Baby Cousin Dies In His Sleep
Kanye West’s Cousin Loses Baby Son In His Sleep
Our hearts go out to Kanye West and his cousin Ricky Anderson today, he lost his 1-year-old son in his sleep. The little boy, named Avery just turned one a few months ago. His parents celebrating at Disneyland, according to Instagram photos. Today Ricky Anderson expressed his devastation over losing little Avery.
His mother, also extremely heartbroken.
This life in so unfair. I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you. I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you. You brought me so much happiness and I'm so proud of how hard you fought. Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.
Ricky Anderson is Kanye’s cousin and also works for him in Los Angeles as an A&R and consultant at G.O.O.D. Music. It’s always hard when a family loses a child, we are sending our condolences. Rest In Prayer Avery.