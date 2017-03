Indie rap artist Bigg Z may very well be the first rapper to make it out of Oklahoma and he is doing it in a big way. He drops the Christian Strickland directed video for “Diamonds” with his real life scenario of money, Bentley cars, beautiful girls and of course Diamonds laced throughout. Financing his own project on Immobiliare/Foundation Records Look out for his new mixtape The Godfather Saga Pts 2.