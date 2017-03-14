Iyanla Calls Neffe A “Nasty, Vile, Guttersnipe” On New Season Of “Fix My Life” [VIDEO]

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Neffe Out In Season Premiere Of “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

Guess who’s bizzack!? A new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” returns to OWN Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and it is looking like it’s gonna be just as juicy as the last one.

Iyanla Vanzant is a six-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach, television host and living testament to the power of acting on faith. Through emotional heart-to-heart conversations and often a dose of tough-love, Iyanla helps individuals confront unresolved issues that are causing turmoil. She coaches guests and gives them the tools to fix their own lives, seeking to break the negative patterns that are preventing true happiness.

In a two-part season premiere, Iyanla travels to Atlanta to visit former reality stars Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh and Shelby “Soullow” Lowery, who are now living in a hotel on the brink of divorce. Overwhelmed by financial obligations, his troubled marriage and recovering from a heart attack, Iyanla helps Shelby find the courage to confront Neffe about her alcohol abuse and combative ways in hopes of building a solid future for their family.

In another episode, Iyanla also visits the former front-man of R&B group 3T and nephew of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson, Taryll Jackson, to uncover the issues that lurk beneath the surface of his failing relationship with the mother of his children and girlfriend of 10 years. Continuing to focus on relationships, Iyanla also invites four married “couples in crisis” to the “House of Healing” for explosive three-part episode. Having dealt with infidelity, communication breakdown and on the brink of a break up, Iyanla works to help guide each couple as they struggle to heal their broken hearts and regain peace from their broken pieces.

Later in the season, former “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan comes to Iyanla for healing. Laura believes that her ex-fiancé is targeting her on social media, and has even accused him of sleeping with her sister, Gloria. Iyanla works to help Laura strengthen her relationship with her parents and make sense of her life before it’s too late.

In an emotional season finale, Iyanla brings together six survivors of the Pulse nightclub tragedy, the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Each have been suffering in distinctly different ways since surviving the shooting. With no “fix,” Iyanla will explore this painful memory so that each person can hopefully heal and begin to move forward, so that we can all learn from this tragedy.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by PIGEON for OWN with executive producers Paul Harrison (“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s”) and Iyanla Vanzant.