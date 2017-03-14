Elsewhere In The World: Brazilian Soccer Team Signs Goalie That Had His Girlfriend Murdered, Fed To Dogs

Brazilian Team Signs Murderer

People are outraged over a Brazilian soccer club that just signed a goalie with a murderous past. Bruno Fernandes de Souza signed with the Boa Esporte Soccer Club on Monday, prompting WTF’s all over the world. Bruno Fernandes Des Souza was convicted in 2010 of hiring a friend to murder his girlfriend and then feeding her body to live dogs. According to AP, is sentence was supposed to be for 22 years, but he was released on the grounds his appeal in a higher court was languishing.

Souza responded to critics and those who are fearful of him in an ESPN Brazil press conference “People run from me because of what happened in the past.” He added, “Boa is opening the doors (for me). I’m very happy, motivated.” Sponsors have threatened to drop support from the team, unless Boa Esporte drops Souza, ASAP.

