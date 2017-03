Will Smith Looks Like Uncle Phil

In case you haven’t’ seen the video, Will Smith went bungee jumping a couple of days ago, and while that’s pretty cool in its own right. The internet noticed one thing about the pic he took.

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

Dude looks just like Uncle Phil! Like, an exact replica. This is absolutely insane and the internet went crazy over it. Let’s look…