Don’t Touch: Cowboys’ Midriff Baller Ezekiel Elliott Accused Of Sexual Assault At St. Patty’s Day Parade [Video]

Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman’s Breast At St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It’s all fun and games until you end up in prison as a sex offender.

Dallas Cowboys’ rookie baller Ezekiel Elliott has been in quite a bit of trouble to be so new to the NFL, and this latest incident is just another strike against him.

TMZ obtained a video that shows Elliott exposing a woman’s breast at an early St. Patrick’s day parade yesterday in Dallas.

To be clear, the woman did not press charges and didn’t appear to be too upset by the unauthorized grabbing, she covered herself quickly after Elliott pulled out her breast.

That said, her reaction clearly shows that she did not want Zeke touching her in that fashion.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s rights group UltraViolet, believes this was nothing short of full-blown sexual assualt.

She’s right. Roger Goodell and the NFL talked CASH S#!T about how hard they were going to come down on domestic violence and rape after the Ray Rice and Greg Hardy incidents. Here we are. What’s it gonna be?

For those of you who scoff at the idea that this is indeed a sexual assault, flip the page to see what the woman does to Elliott prior to being exposed…

Image via AP