LawrenceHive, Mount Up: Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure’ Will Be Back On Your TVs Beginning In July

Issa Rae Announces That ‘Insecure’ Will Return To HBO In July

Welp, in just a few short months it will be arguing time again.

According to the creator herself, Issa Rae, her hit HBO series Insecure will return for its second season on July 23rd!

Best Buy shirts for everyone! You get a shirt! You get a shirt! Especially you, you DEFINITELY get a shirt!

Hooray!

Image via HBO