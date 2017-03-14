You Can’t Be Serious: Janet Jackson’s Alleged “Secret Daughter” Goes Public

I'm Janet Jackson's secret daughter! Meet the woman behind the massive cover-up! https://t.co/6BAtoshzzK — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 14, 2017

Stop Lying!!! RadarOnline “Finds” Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter

Not since Showtime tried to convince us that Liam Gallagher is Frank’s real son on “Shameless” have we been more “C’mon son” about a familial relationship…

This Janet Jackson secret baby business has gotten out of hand this year but RadarOnline is claiming they’ve got the exclusive with Janet and James Debarge’s long lost seed.

A Philadelphia woman named Tiffany Whyte did an interview with Radar where she claims she’s the long-lost heir to the Jackson fortune:

“I’ve been kept a secret a very long time,” Tiffany says in the interview. “I want people to know the truth.” “[Janet] has been denying me for many years,” Whyte told Radar. “I waited 31 years.” “I want people to know the truth,” she insisted. “Now it’s time for me to tell my truth.”

Whyte even goes so far as to say that with the help of her grandmother she now has DNA evidence to show that not only could she be Janet and James’ daughter — but that she actually is.

*scratches head* Listen we understand RECESSIVE GENES but we aren’t gonna buy this until Maury AND Lauren Lake confirm the test results!