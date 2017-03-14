The Joys Of Being White: NYPD Pig Guilty Of Raping 13-Yr-Old Gets Measly 3-Yrs! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Must be nice, being white. Vladimir Krull, a decorated NYPD Seargent, was just found guilty of second-degree rape. Krull is convicted of raping his girlfriend’s daughter, a 13-yr-old. We can’t believe he only received 3-years for destroying a young girl’s life. The prosecutors say that Krull used his position in the NYPD to manipulate the girl into thinking she was someone he could trust… SMMFH!

