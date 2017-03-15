Love & Hip Hop ATL Ep.2: Tommie Screams At Moms, Kirk’s Secret Baby, And More [Video]

Love & Hip Hop ATL season 6 is off the starting block and the drama between Stevie and Joseline is at the forefront. They say Stevie J and Joseline haven’t seen each other for 6-months, but we digress.

In this new clip from last night’s episode, the estranged couple comes face to face with each other and of course, the tears and emotion are in a heavy flow. Joseline insists that Stevie J. is the father of her child, but he’s playing the role well.

How are you guys liking #LHHATL so far?

Scrappy needs his old hair back 💀 #LHHATL

YASSSSS @iamrodbullock 😭😭😭 Him Joseline & K. would be best friends 💀 But yes Dime Puta is back next week stop asking 😑 #LHHATL

Anywaysssss 😊 #LHHATL

Y'all excited that Tabatha's back? 😍 #LHHATL

I missed ATL, nothing beats it 😭😭😂😩 #LHHATL

    Hey big head @iamrodbullock 👀😏😩😹 #LHHATL

    YASSSSS @jasminebleu & @iamrodbullock came withe fucken receiptssssss 😂 #LHHATL

    Tommie is crazy but she's good TV 😂 #LHHATL

    All These Mom's Are Crazy As Shit 💀 #LHHATL

    Momma Dee is shook #LHHATL

    @itslovelymimi will be on next week's episode 🔥 #LHHATL

    I'm glad KK got rid of her orange hair 💀 #LHHATL

