Exclusive: Jagged Edge’s Kyle Norman Spends B’day Locked Up

Jagged Edge Singer Locked Down For Allegedly Terrorizing His Family

The lead singer of Jagged Edge spent his born day behind bars after violating the terms of his plea deal, BOSSIP has learned.

Kyle Norman has been locked up since Jan. 22 for violating the terms of his criminal probation, and hasn’t been able to post the $20,000 bail, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP. He spent his 40th birthday Feb. 26 incarcerated at the DeKalb County, Ga. jail while he serves the remainder of his sentence.

In January, Norman’s probation officer filed docs in his criminal case explaining the singer blew off the terms of his probation in a case where he had been charged with family violence and battery.

The probation officer said Norman pled guilty to disorderly conduct last April in connection to that beat down, and his sentence included a year of probation, $24 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation/treatment, 12 anger management classes and no violent contact with the victim.

However, the P.O. said Norman violated numerous terms of his probation, including failing to report, failed to pay fines/fees, owing $394 in arrearages to the court, failing to enter into and complete alcohol and drug evaluation or attend the anger management classes.

Cops picked him up, and he’s been held ever since.

Norman has struggled with family violence issues over the last few years. In 2015, the singer got a slap on the wrist for beating up his now-wife Merrika, holding her against her will, threatening to kill her and shoving her engagement ring down her throat.

He was due in court Tuesday for a final plea hearing and possible trial for allegedly jumping his adult son and trying to stab him during a drunken rampage in front of his nine-year-old daughter, but the case was postponed because of his incarceration, a court employee confirmed to BOSSIP.

We’ve reached out to Norman’s lawyer, Durante Partridge, for comment.

Photo courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department