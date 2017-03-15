Man’s Face Beaten In By Mother For Allegedly Trying To Sodomize Her 2-Yr-Old! [Video]

William L. Bates Jr, a 24-yr-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, has been arrested for allegedly trying to sodomize a 2-yr-old girl at a playground. A mother says she’s spotted Bates snatching her 2-yr-old daughter off the slide. Mom says the alleged creep pulled down the baby’s diaper, pulled down his own bloomers, and started thrusting! Like any mother would do, she commenced to beating in the face of the alleged pervert until the police arrived. Bates has been charged with 2-counts of attempted sodomy.

Image (Jackson County Detention Center)