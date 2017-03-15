#LaVarBallSays He Wants A Billion For His Boys, He Was Better Than Jordan, And More! [Video]
Big jowled LaVar Ball has been making the media circuit talking up his three basketball prodigy boys…Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. All three of the boys are going somewhere, but LaVar is their manager-promoter-father and is making news with some of wild allegations and claims.
LaVar didn’t like Charles Barkley talking reckless and said Charles needs to worry more about his own family instead of talking about his 2-dogs on TNT. Also, the father said his boy, Lonzo, is better than Steph Curry already. LaVar didn’t stop there…and even said he would’ve ate up Michael Jordan in his hay-day. Naturally, the internet had a field day with this stuff and took to Ball in an appropriate fashion with “#LaVarBallSays.”
Turn the pages and enjoy the comedy…
