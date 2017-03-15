Hold Up…Did Kirk Frost ACTUALLY Try To Hire His Mistress Jasmine As A Nanny For Rasheeda Last Season?

Did Kirk Try To Bring Jasmine Into His Home With Rasheeda A While Ago?

If you’ve been on social media within the last week, you’ve probably seen a Meme circulating that says Kirk Frost tried to bring his baby mama Jasmine on as Rasheeda’s nanny:

If you’ll recall…back in season 3 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Kirk attempted to hire a young woman with no nanny experience to watch baby Karter — without consulting Rasheeda. To top it all off, she’s someone he met in a local club and carried on private conversations with…also without running it by Rasheeda.

So is the meme true? Did Kirk actually try to slide his side chick into the house with his wife ages ago…then just settle for moving her downstairs in the same building?

True indeed, Kirk DID try to bring a woman named Jasmine home from a local strip club to “watch the baby” for Rasheeda…and it looked sus to Rasheeda at that time too.

However, upon checking out the Season 3 clip of the moment when Rasheeda confronted Jasmine at her night job, it’s pretty obvious that it’s not the same woman. At all.

