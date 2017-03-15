Carmelo Anthony’s Dead Animal Blizzard Outfit Is Getting Dragged Off The Side Of The Road

Carmelo Anthony’s Fur Outfit

Carmelo Anthony is one to dress fashionably after games whether his teams wins or loses (usually loses). Tuesday night’s ensemble was one for the ages though as he figured he’d brave the blizzard by rocking an elaborate brown fur getup. The internet had no mercy…

"Coming this off season, Melo's debut album "Knicks Culture" hits the streets." 🔥🔥🔥#Knicks pic.twitter.com/8kayrJyqXs — Denzel Moore (@VIBEZ_419) March 15, 2017

They absolutely went to town on his coat and the results were hilarious. At least he’s warm unlike you BROKE BOYZ. (Still, let’s laugh at the jokes).