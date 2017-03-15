Carmelo Anthony’s Dead Animal Blizzard Outfit Is Getting Dragged Off The Side Of The Road
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17
❯
❮
Carmelo Anthony’s Fur Outfit
Carmelo Anthony is one to dress fashionably after games whether his teams wins or loses (usually loses). Tuesday night’s ensemble was one for the ages though as he figured he’d brave the blizzard by rocking an elaborate brown fur getup. The internet had no mercy…
They absolutely went to town on his coat and the results were hilarious. At least he’s warm unlike you BROKE BOYZ. (Still, let’s laugh at the jokes).