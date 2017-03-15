Draymond Green Is Sick Of Nicki Bringing Up LeBron And His Rings In Every Rhyme

Draymond Green Says Nicki Name Drops LeBron Too Much

Draymond Green is not feeling Nicki Minaj’s fangirling over LeBron James.

While chatting with sports columnist Marcus Thompson II on his Dray Day podcast, Draymond Green pointed out that Nicki needs to get a little more original with her rhymes. While discussion the Nicki/Remy beef, he noted that Nicki leans HEAVILY on LeBron references, and has been doing so pretty consistently since last year.

“Is Nicki Minaj gonna mention ‘Bron in every song? Every song she’s released since June 2016, there’s something about LeBron in it. I mean, damn — like, LeBron is great, but Jesus Christ, at some point it just becomes… too repetitive. Jesus Christ, you can’t mention ‘Bron in every song you do.”

While “EVERY” song is a bit of an exaggeration…Nicki has brought up Bron quite a bit. In addition to the “6 Rings” line on “No Frauds,” she brought up King James’ name on Jason Derulo’s new single “Swalla,” DJ Khaled’s 2016 record “Do You Mind,” and DJ Mustard’s “Don’t Hurt Me.”

We didn’t notice before, but that IS a little excessive. But do you think Draymond is partially just a bit salty that she’s not namedropping him — or any Warrior for that matter?

Splash/WENN