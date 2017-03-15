Fan Accuses Miguel Of Sexually Assaulting Her By Exposing Her Breast Inside A Nightclub

Woman Accuses Miguel Of Exposing Her Breast

Is this kind of thing becoming a trend?

A woman has taken to social media with accusations that Miguel sexually assaulted her after a casual fan encounter, leaving her shocked and ashamed.

Xian Bass says that she met Miguel at a local nightclub, and approached him as a fan. Moments after they took a photo together, she says he pulled her breast out of her top right where they stood — without her consent — and looked at her exposed body in an uninvited sexual manner.

A fan is accusing #Miguel of inappropriately touching her after she took a picture with him A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

To give things context, Xian went deeper into detail about the encounter on video. She says she introduced herself to Miguel, talked about what she’s passionate about, and let him know that she found sexual pleasure in some of his music…however, never once did she give him the go-ahead to touch her in that way at that moment, or to expose her body.

#PressPlay: The woman claiming #Miguel sexually assaulted her tells more details (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Many people on social media are second guessing her story…especially after she revealed that she brought up sexuality and orgasms in their conversation. We weren’t there so we definitely don’t know what happened…but we WILL say that even if she was trying to get it popping with Miguel on some level, it still wouldn’t give him a green light to reach into her bra and pull out her breast right then and there, if that’s how things really went down.

What do you think about these accusations? We’re waiting to hear what Miguel’s response will be…

