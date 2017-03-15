This Black Woman Took A Happy Pic With Terry Lozenge And Got Dragged By Her Struggle Wig
- By Bossip Staff
Who is Antonia Okafor? She’s a advocate for NRA and an ultra-conservative. She’s also a black woman. And for the most part nobody knew who she was until she hopped on Twitter taking a pic with Tomato Low Rent.
She knew she was wrong because her tweet was about haters and backlash. Well it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy because everything from her wig to her…everything…god dragged all the way to the fiery Blaze.
Yikes. Take a look at this woman no one knew existed until she got absolutely destroyed. Funny how that works.