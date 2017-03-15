Dis Tew Much: Khloe Kardashian Posts B’day Wishes To Tristan Thompson Talmabout “Forever”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Wishful Thinking: Khloé Kardashian Does THE MOST With Birthday Boy Photo Caption

Man… Khloé K is going hard in the muhfuggin’ paint… Like harder than James Harden, Lamar Odom and whichever other ballers have already smashed her knifed up cakes to smithereens. As we previously reported, Khloé skipped a trip to the tropics for bestie Malika Haqq’s birthday to spend time freezin’ in Cleveland to celebrate her baller bae’s birthday. Khloé took it upon herself to throw Tristan a party and the happy couple took the above photo at the event. What do you think about her caption though? Is it too soon for Khloé to be talking that “first of many” and “forever” stuff? Is she being thirsty or is that just how a person who is genuinely in love gushes to their significant other on social media so that their millions of followers can be inspired???

LOL. Meanwhile, we know you also heard those rumors that Tristan hasn’t really let go of his newborn son Prince’s mother, Jordy Craig.

❤️More Love ❤️ More Life ❤️😘 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

Jordy hasn’t posted on the gram in a month BUT she seems to have quite a few folks in her corner. The comments under this photo which was posted a month ago speak volumes.

What say you? Is Tristan doomed to the SUNKEN PLACE or Nah?

Hit the flip for Khloe’s party snaps.

