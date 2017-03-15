Cups Runneth Over: Amber Rose’s Latest Fun Baggy Instagram Post Is Bra Brazy
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Amber Rose Puts Her Jiggly Jugs On Display In New Instagram Video
Amber Rose’s Instagram page isn’t as thirst trappy as it used to be, but every now and then she reminds us that she’s still got the stuff that wet dreams are made of.
Yesterday she uploaded the following video promoting the newest Instagram craze, the Sneaky Vaunt strapless bra.
Jiggle, jiggle, jiggle!
Flip the page to see who else is flaunting their vaunted fun bags.
Image via Instagram
To our big breasted ladies, is this new bra the answer to all your sweater puppet prayers?
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/cups-runneth-over-amber-roses-latest-fun-baggy-instagram-post-is-bra-brazy/ Cups Runneth Over: Amber Rose’s Latest Fun Baggy Instagram Post Is Bra Brazy - NaijaRepublic Site