Viral Chef Auntie Fee On Life Support After Suffering Massive Heart Attack
- By Bossip Staff
Auntie Fee On Life Support
A viral cooking sensation known for her bombastic YouTube videos is fighting for her life. Felicia O’Dell a.k.a. Auntie Fee is on life support after suffering a massive heart attack.
Fee’s aunt and nephew first told TMZ that the chef passed away Tuesday but now report that she’s surrounded by family at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after being rushed by ambulance.
She’s 59-years-old.
Fee first went viral in 2014 after posting “good a** chicken” and “sweet treats for the kids” videos took off on social media.
Her “sweet treats” video now has over 4 million views.
This story is still developing….