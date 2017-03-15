Viral Chef Auntie Fee On Life Support After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Get well soon!

Auntie Fee On Life Support

A viral cooking sensation known for her bombastic YouTube videos is fighting for her life. Felicia O’Dell a.k.a. Auntie Fee is on life support after suffering a massive heart attack.

Fee’s aunt and nephew first told TMZ that the chef passed away Tuesday but now report that she’s surrounded by family at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after being rushed by ambulance.

She’s 59-years-old.

Fee first went viral in 2014 after posting “good a** chicken” and “sweet treats for the kids” videos took off on social media.

Her “sweet treats” video now has over 4 million views.

This story is still developing….