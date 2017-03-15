Say What??? Rep. Steve King Says Black And Hispanics Will Wipe Each Other Out Before Wiping Out White Supremacy, Chelsea Clinton Reacts To His Racist Tweet

Steven King Says Blacks And Hispanics Will Turn On Each Other Before White People Become A Minority

Racist House Rep. Steve King just doesn’t give a fawk anymore about hiding it. Yesterday in a local radio interview with “The Jan Mickelson Show” he said that Blacks and Hispanics will essentially fight each other off before overtaking white supremacy. His remarks come in response to criticism he received from a Hispanic news anchor, Jorge Ramos, who criticized King over a blatantly racist tweets. In the tweet, King states “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies”.

Who is “our”??? That’s exactly what Chelsea Clinton was trying to figure out on twitter when she post this:

Clearly the Congressman does not view all our children as, well, all our children. Particularly ironic & painful on Purim. https://t.co/DSmU6hUhhz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2017

Cleary, Chelsea isn’t here for Steven’s sh*t.

Glad @SteveKingIA cleared that up. Oh wait, the racism and jingoism were already painfully clear. https://t.co/HdIlobDNRh — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 13, 2017

Anyhow, in a TPM report Jorge Ramos said that King was tripping with his tweet but no worries, the white population will become the minority eventually. Apparently that pissed King off.

In response to Ramos on radio, he said “Jorge Ramos’ stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between race. Race and ethnicity, I should say, to be more correct.”

King adds “And he’s adding up Hispanics and Blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America, I will predict that Hispanics and ‘the blacks’ will be fighting each other before that happens.”

Here’s a sound bite of what he said, courtesy of CNN/Soundcloud.