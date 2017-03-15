The C-Squad Thinks THIS Post Proves That Ciara’s BFF Has A Crush On Russell Wilson 

Where is CiCi???

Ciara Fans Blast Yolonda Frederick Over Russell Wilson Post

A story about the appropriateness of a man asking his wife’s friend to sit on his lap is quickly turning into “lap-gate.”

Remember yesterday when we told you that Ciara’s hubby Russell Wilson asked CiCi’s BFF to sit on his lap on International Women’s Day–and she quickly obliged???

Well that woman, Yolonda Frederick who’s CiCi’s longtime girlfriend and makeup artist, is getting dragged to “1, 2 Step” for her actions.

The C-Squad is riled up not only over lap-gate, but for THIS old post of Russell on Yolonda’s page that she captioned “Lawd, have mercy.”

Mind you Yolonda did the grooming for the photo shoot so she could have been admiring her handiwork.

According to the C-Squad however, this post just proves what they’ve been suspecting; Yolonda’s got a not so secret crush on her friend’s man.

Do YOU think Yolonda’s been inappropriate when it comes to her friend’s husband???

More on the flip.