Where Is Larsa? Scottie Pippen Turns Up In Hollyweird And Doesn’t Leave Club Dolo!

Did Scottie Pippen Get A Hall Pass From Larsa After Future Fiasco?

We’re not sure what the hell is going on in this picture, but it sure seems like Scottie Pippen may have possibly left Bootsy Bellows after a night of partying with a woman (or two?) in tow. The paparazzi actually captioned their shot “Scottie Pippen Picks up a new girl on wild night out clubbing in Los Angeles,” but we can’t say for sure that’s what happened and even if it did, after the whole Future fiasco, can Larsa really trip?

This shot looks slightly less problematic. Perhaps the blonde was just corraling Scottie’s car for him? In any case, if you were Larsa would you have some serious questions for Scottie after seeing these photos? Or are the paparazzi overblowing the situation? Also — if you cheat is it fair to give your spouse a hall pass?

Check out another photo from Scottie’s night below

SplashNews