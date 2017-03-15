Watch Ya Mouf: Former Playboy Playmate Calls Van Jones A “House N-Word” On Twitter

Former Trump Upsets All Of Twitter By Calling Van Jones A House Ni**er

We’re so confused… This Ariane Bellamar character effed up royally Tuesday night when she decided to call Van Jones out of his name, all while proclaiming his capabilities.

Ariane is a former Trump model and Playboy Playmate who now proudly proclaims in her Twitter bio that she’s been blocked by Trump. Did she pee on him?

Ariane’s “famous” as a former “Beverly Hills Nannies” reality star turned Twitter activist apparently, but somehow she never learned that freedom of speech doesn’t extend use of the n-word to bubble-brained white girls who happen to be wannabe allies of “the cause.” The good news is, in the words of Kevin Hart… She gone learn today!

After that 2 AM tweet the dragging commenced rather swiftly and it went on and on and on.

She must have slept in this morning because the longer the tweet remained up, the more commentary it gathered.

Yes there’s more.

Hit the flip because it definitely continues.