Murder Was The Case: Don-Don Trump Claps Back At “Failing” Snoop Dogg For Poppin’ A Confetti Cap In His Azz
Trump Disses Snoop Dogg Over Assassination Music Video Scene
Despite being damn near 50 years old, Snoop Dogg can still stir up controversy like he did back when he was a wild young 19-year-old rapper in Long Beach.
His music video depicted his confetti assassination of Donald Trump has kicked up quite a bit of dust and early this morning the orange FANTA POTUS sounded off on the S-N-double-O-P…
Don’t know why Don-Don is taking it so hard, murder was the case that they gave Snoop.
Flip it over to see what Trump’s bootlickers have to say about The Doggy Dogg
Images via WENN/AP
Don-Don’s lawyer, Michael Cohen gave Snoop and earful.
Ted Cruz, who’s wife was basically called “ugly” by Don-Don during the Presidential campaign, defended his POTUS.
Not everyone is mad though, peep what Ice T and Treach had to say about the clip on the flip.
Nothing wrong with a lil’ artsy 187, right?
On the flip side is a totally unrelated Instagram video that Snoop posted on his page, but its f**king hilarious!
Lie and say you didn’t laugh. Go ‘head.