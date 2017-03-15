Murder Was The Case: Don-Don Trump Claps Back At “Failing” Snoop Dogg For Poppin’ A Confetti Cap In His Azz

Trump Disses Snoop Dogg Over Assassination Music Video Scene

Despite being damn near 50 years old, Snoop Dogg can still stir up controversy like he did back when he was a wild young 19-year-old rapper in Long Beach.

His music video depicted his confetti assassination of Donald Trump has kicked up quite a bit of dust and early this morning the orange FANTA POTUS sounded off on the S-N-double-O-P…

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Don’t know why Don-Don is taking it so hard, murder was the case that they gave Snoop.

Flip it over to see what Trump’s bootlickers have to say about The Doggy Dogg

Images via WENN/AP