These 3 Black Millennials Want To Help Your Weed Man Become A Legal Mary Jane Mogul

Millennial Starts The Hood Incubator To Help Black Weed Peddlers Become Legit

California is predicted to make around $6 billion from the marijuana industry by 2020 but, black ownership in the legal marijuana industry is less than 1%. These statistic are from The Hood Incubator, a company started by 3 black millennials that intend to help grow black ownership in the legal marijuana industry– by helping “underground” weed sellers transition into legal distributors. Co-founders Lanese Martin, Ebele Ifedigbo, and Biseat Horning intend using an education model to prepare unlicensed dealers for success.

“[We] want to take folks who … are already operating in the underground, maybe they already have a whole distribution channel and a whole customer base, but they don’t know the exact licensing”. The trio breaks their program down into 3 areas: support network, funding and industry readiness and participants get over 100 hours of training in 4 months. Who’s ready to sign up?? Get more information from The Hood Incubator’s Founders below.

Youtube/The Hood Incubator