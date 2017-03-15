Issa Rae Announces “Insecure” Season 2 Premiere Date

Ever since we saw Lawrence giving Tasha the business and Issa crying on that same tired couch, we’ve been wondering what’s next for not only the estranged couple but also their cast of friends.

We needed to know when we’d see them again.

Thankfully, Issa Rae, the show’s creator and star, blessed us with an Instagram video that told us exactly when that would be,

[madamenoire]

The Cast Of “Underground” Covers Upscale Magazine

If you haven’t seen “Underground,” you’re probably tired of us singing its praises. And if you’ve seen the show, you already know that we would be hard pressed to say enough about it. We relish any opportunity to talk about it, so we were happy to see some of the cast on the cover of Upscale Magazine. Check out some of the images from the spread as well as the behind the scenes shots on the following pages.

[madamenoire]

Romany Malco Launches Campaign To Help President Donald Trump Get Smarter

Romany Malco, best known as Conrad Shepard from Showtime’s hit show Weeds, has turned to using his platform for political aims in the past. The target of Malco’s latest digs is President Donald Trump, this after the actor launched a campaign to help make the POTUS smarter by sending him books.

Via TrumpSmarter.com, Malco employs the dubcandy app, which allows people to make shoppable videos to create revenue, to form the basis of the Campaign. Essentially, Malco has linked a handful of books he feels will make President Trump appear a bit smarter and not the bombastic and erratic world leader he’s fashioned himself as in the past few weeks.

The books Malco recommended are: How To Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie; Criticism Bites: Dealing With, Responding To, and Learning from Your Critics by Brian Berry; You Are What You Tweet: Harness the Power of Twitter to Create a Happier, Healthier Life by Germany Kent; A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn; and And the Walls Came Tumbling Down by Rev. Ralph Abernathy.

In the dubcandy clip, fans can click the pop-up icons of the books, buy them, and send them the White House’s address as provided on Trump Smarter’s site. Malco also invites supporters to create their own books to send to the president as well.

No response from the White House as of yet, but we can imagine it’s probably not going to go over well with the Lord Of Cheetos.

[hiphopwired]