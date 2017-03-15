Black Pill: ‘The Matrix’ Reboot Could Star Michael B. Jordan As Neo The Chosen One

Michael B. Jordan Rumored To Possibly Play Neo In ‘The Matrix’ Reboot

The folks at Warner Bros. want to reboot Wachowski brother’s action sci-fi trilogy The Matrix. Why? To make money. Is that a good idea? Depends on how you look at it.

Word is that Michael B. Jordan could playing Keanu Reeves’s iconic role of Neo, the chosen one according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s still very early stages of in development, so we won’t hold our breath. But its worth noting that if there were ever a time for a often greedy studio system to make a couple dollars off the financial success of recent Black movies, then we supposed now is the time.

Is it worth making another Matrix so that we can see what a Black Neo would look like?

Image via WENN