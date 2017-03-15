Old Sticky Fingaz: 86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Arrested For Missing Court Date

DeKalb County Jail

86 Year Old Doris Payne Arrested For Missing Court Date

At the tender age of 86…

Doris Payne is a notorious thief who still loves to grab-and-go at jewelry counters, despite her age. Doris was accused of shoplifting in Atlanta’s Perimeter mall recently and missed a court hearing. As a result, a bench warrant was set out for the senior citizen. Doris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a few hours after missing the appearance that she was actually sick. “I ain’t running”, she insisted in a phone interview.

Doris has a documentary on Netflix’s The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne, which showed her beat a theft charge but, then confessing to the crime at the end. Thug Life!