Where Is Annalise?! Aja Naomi King Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Alfred Enoch
How to get away with a romance…
There’s apparently a sweet black love fest going on between two”How To Get Away With Murder” stars that a number of fans had no idea about.
Aja Naomi King, our resident melaniny delicious stunner, and Alfred Enoch who plays Wes on Shondaland, show CLEARLY have some feelings towards each other and we’re scrambling to figure out if they’re of the romantic kind.
Aja recently brought her parents to meet Alfred in his hometown of London and captioned the photo, “Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!!”
Adding fuel to the romance fire is Aja herself who was recently asked about her maybe romance with Alfred, and she decided to play coy.
“I would like to clear up nothing,” King recently told E Online. “People could think what they want and I’m going to let them.”
She then laughed some more. “He’s a beautiful man and I think I’m quite a lovely young lady,” she said.
Naomie recently sent out this sweet message about her “Alfie” after he was killed off the show.
She’s also pretty open about how much she loves him.
Ummmmmm, are we late?!?!
Do YOU think Alfred and Aja are dating???
More of these close HTGAWM costars on the flip.
