Where Is Annalise?! Aja Naomi King Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Alfred Enoch

How to get away with a romance…

Aja Naomi King Reportedly Dating Alfred Enoch

There’s apparently a sweet black love fest going on between two”How To Get Away With Murder” stars that a number of fans had no idea about.

Aja Naomi King, our resident melaniny delicious stunner, and Alfred Enoch who plays Wes on Shondaland, show CLEARLY have some feelings towards each other and we’re scrambling to figure out if they’re of the romantic kind.

Aja recently brought her parents to meet Alfred in his hometown of London and captioned the photo, “Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!!”

Had the best time in Paris and London. Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!! 😘😘😘 A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:13am PST

Adding fuel to the romance fire is Aja herself who was recently asked about her maybe romance with Alfred, and she decided to play coy.

“I would like to clear up nothing,” King recently told E Online. “People could think what they want and I’m going to let them.” She then laughed some more. “He’s a beautiful man and I think I’m quite a lovely young lady,” she said.

Naomie recently sent out this sweet message about her “Alfie” after he was killed off the show.

I've spent the past three years with all of you and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life loving you all! Thanks for a great season. It won't be the same without Alfie but we have him in our hearts and our lives forever 😘 #HTGAWM A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

She’s also pretty open about how much she loves him.

Love u A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Nov 17, 2016 at 10:59pm PST

Ummmmmm, are we late?!?!

Do YOU think Alfred and Aja are dating???

More of these close HTGAWM costars on the flip.

Splash News