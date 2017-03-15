We See You: White Dudes Sell $2,000 Lace Front As Hair Replacement “Secret”

White Gay Couple Thinks They’ve Pioneered Lace Fronts

A young white gay couple thinks they are pioneering the hair loss industry by selling lace-fronts to fellow baldies. At the smooth cost of around $2,000, you can grab one of their hair pieces to glue onto your premature bald spot. SMH, instead of calling it what it is, the are calling the lace pieces “Non-surgical hair replacement.”

Quiff’s website reads “Over the last 7 years, we have developed our knowledge in non surgical hair replacement. In 2015, we had over 300 messages from men who wanted help with their hair loss, so we decided to share our secret.” The secret is you stole this from black women and now you’re selling it at 5 times the cost to your peers. We see you white people!