New Music: Gilles Feat. Project Pat “Count It Up Tomorrow” [AUDIO]
Indie Atlanta MC Gilles Joined By Project Pat On “Count It Up Tomorrow”
Y’all know we love our indie artists over here and we have been showing support to Gilles for quite some time so we were super excited to learn that his latest single “Count It Up Tomorrow” features none other than the Down South legend known as Project Pat. Check out the song below:
Gilles sent the song out to friends and fans with the accompanying note below:
No, seriously. North Memphis x North Springs, y’all. And I know what you’re thinking…
SURE, I be reading sh** and eating at Whole Foods and listening to astrophysics podcasts and angry-tweeting about captain lil hands while drinking delicious hot tea but, NONE OF THAT changes the fact that “Mista Don’t Play” is like, one of my favorite albums of all time.
Like, it changed my life.
So, the idea that I got to make a record with “ya boy P-A-Tza knowin pat’ll please her” is pretty fye to me.
As for the record itself, think of it as a concise open letter to all your flexin-a$$, cappin-a$$, flodgin-a$$ (but still probably slow to congratulate you when something good happens to YO A$$-a$$) “friends.”
With that said, only team victories over here. Been counted out, now count it up.
Love y’all.
-GILLES