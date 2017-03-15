I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That: Hillary Clinton Considering Running For Mayor Of New York City

Hillary Clinton May Try To Become The Next Mayor Of NYC

Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election was one for the history books, but apparently she doesn’t plan to let that Air Force One-sized “L” be your last impression of her.

According tot TMZ, Hillz is seriously considering running for Mayor of New York.

An private event attendee says Hillary is openly discussing interest in building a campaign.

Considering the Melania and Barron plan to remain NYC residence, maybe this is like a petty way to seize some small modicum of control back from the safety-cone-in-chief.

NYers, would cast a vote for Hillary Clinton to run your city?

Image via AP