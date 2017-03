Bad N boujee 🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Andrea'Avila (@missdridri) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Model Donk Blowing Up The Net

Meet the model Miss Dri Dri. She’s garnered more than 200K followers thanks to her pics of her massive curves. The comments have noticed a few things. But…we’ll just let you use your deductive reasoning to see what they’re talking about.

He caught me turning around to talk shiiii 😩😩😩 🤦🏽‍♀️but it was a dope pic 💁🏽 A post shared by Andrea'Avila (@missdridri) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

She’s become a talk of certain corners of the internet…so enjoy. And we’ll leave you all to it.