You Yo Daddy’s Son: King Cairo Gets Gucci’d Up For Golf On The Gram With Tyga

King Cairo Matches Tyga’s Fly In All Gucci Gear On Instagram

How cute is King Cairo in his Gucci gear? Tyga posted this adorable shot of himself and four-year-old son King playing mini-golf in matching getups on Instagram. Think Kylie copped picked their ‘fits?

And proud Papa Tyga didn’t hog the spotlight too much. He also posted this solo shot of his son. How cute is King?

For all his shortcomings Tyga really seems to be a great father to King. For a minute there it seemed like he wanted to shoot up Kylie’s club but at least she was acting smart enough to not consider that a good idea at the time.

Hopefully the couple will continue to be happy caring for King together — when Chyna doesn’t have him anyway.

King is adorable in his Gucci ‘fit but what do you think about children rocking designer? Some folks think kids grow too quickly to justify the expense.

