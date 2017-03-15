Jesus Take The Wheel: Pregnant Aspiring Model Killed By Freight Train During Railroad Photo Shoot

Aspiring Texas Model And Soon-To-Be Bride Killed By Freight Train

19-year-old Fredzania Thompson was an aspiring model, an expectant mother and a soon-to-be bride. Sadly she will not be able to see any of those dreams come to fruition as a result of a tragic and heartbreaking train accident.

According to The Eagle, Fredzania was killed on Friday while standing in between two railroad tracks during a photo shoot. She was struck by a freight train.

Witnesses told investigators she was standing where two train tracks meet. Police said one set of tracks belonged to BNSF and the other to Union Pacific. Thomson was standing between the tracks and watching for an oncoming train from BNSF with her back turned toward an oncoming Union Pacific train. Witnesses said she tried to cross the Union Pacific tracks to avoid the BNSF train and was hit by the Union Pacific train. She died en route to a local hospital.

Fredzania would have been 20-years-old on this past Monday and just two weeks ago she informed her 25-year-old fiance of her pregnancy:

“She said, ‘You’re going to be a dad again,'” he said. Thompson deeply loved Chatman’s 7-year-old son, who would have become her stepson. She seemed to be a motherly figure to him, Chatman said, and the boy has been troubled by her death. “He woke up crying this morning,” Chatman said quietly. “He thought [her death] was a dream.”

Can’t even imagine the kind of pain her family and friends are feeling right now. Our thoughts are with them all.

Image via Facebook