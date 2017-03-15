Shad, WYD??? Bow Wow Threatens To Pimp Out Melania Trump In Defense Of ‘Uncle’ Snoop

Bow Wow Claps At Trump “Don’t Make Me Pimp Your Wife”

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us. — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow just inserted himself in between Trump and Snoop Dog’s digs at each other. The President Of The United States took a shot at Snoop Dogg’s “failing career” after Snoop literally clowned him in a music video. Bow Wow couldn’t resist the urge to chime in. Now people online are not sure whether to use their hands to applaud or palm their faces at Bow Wow’s remarks.

“Ayo @ realDonaldTrump shut your punk a*s up talking sh*t about my uncle @ SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” Bow Wow, wyd???? That’s a serious threat to the First lady of the United States. Whether, we like them or not, Secret Service is watching homie!

Many are responding the same way to Shad’s eager defense. His tweet reads like a small dog getting into a big Dogg’s fight. Snoop himself has yet to respond.

We have a feeling Snoop is somewhere right now smoking a joint thinking “Bow Wizzle, who is ‘we?'”. SMH. Peep Some reactions to Bow Wow’s Melania diss below.

The whole TL when Shad "Big Bow Wow" Moss tweets pic.twitter.com/XneTrUynwW — Richie Loco (@Richie_l0c0) March 15, 2017

Cringe!

Do you guys think that Bow Wow’s response was funny or overdoing it??

Twitter