T.I. Is Quite Displeased With Petulant ‘Puppy Piss’ Smelling Trump’s Snoop Comments

“@Snoopdogg is a f*** legend u f**** tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin lace front wig wearing…— T.I.

T.I. Responds To President Trump’s Snoop Dogg Comments

After Trump tried (and failed) to ether Snoop Dogg for his latest music video, Snoop’s homeboy T.I. decided to jump into the mix. As previously reported Trump called S-N-double-O-P a “failing rapper” after he depicted Trump’s assassination (with confetti) in a recent music video.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Sunkist Stalin’s comments apparently displeased T.I., who went IN on Instagram with a rant about the abhorrent “puppy piss smelling” wannabe dictator.

*clutches pearls* I do declare, Clifford Harris is peeved by the petulant President’s ridiculous fictitious babble.

Surely the crusty Cheeto in Chief’s got a response to all that, right? Wait for it in 5, 4, 3….

