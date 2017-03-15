Shante You Stay…Forever! RuPaul Secretly Got Married To His Boyfriend Of 23 Years

RuPaul Marries Longtime Partner Georges LeBar In Secret Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for RuPaul, as he just revealed that he quietly got married back in January to his boyfriend of 23 years Georges LeBar.

The Drag legend revealed the happy news on Hollywood Today Live, opening up to host Ross Mathews about his relationship status.

“I’ve never said this on television before: we are married,” he said. “We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things,” he joked.

RuPaul met his new husband out on the dance floor at famous NYC’s club, The Limelight, back in 1994 on Georges’ birthday. Fast forward to last January, and these two got married in a lowkey ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the day they met.

Awww, good for them! Ru seems pretty happy with the decision. We assume that with over two decades of time in together they’re pretty solid on the fact that they want to spend forever together.

Splash/Instagram