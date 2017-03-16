Bangers: Beverly Johnson’s Deliciously Thick Daughter Anansa Is Fine AF

Helloooooo Anansa…

Maybe you’ve been under a rock or maybe you just don’t keep up with the offspring of supermodels, but no worries we’ve got you covered.

Beverly Johnson, the icon who became the first African-American model to appear on the cover of American VOGUE, had a baby back in ’78 and that baby was Anansa Sims.

Fast forward to 2017 and Anansa is a successful magazine spread making model herself, who’s also a mom and an ageless 38-year-old banger.

Rain or Shine 🐎 #curves A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Thirteee-eight. WHERE?

Me and my beautiful Mother @iambeverlyjohnson at my cousins wedding yesterday. I was so honored to be apart of their special day ❤️ #bridesmaid #slaymomma #shegetitfromhermomma A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

So in case you’re already familiar with Anansa, here’s a gentle reminder that she’s gorgeous.

If you’re not familiar, you should get familiar.

Did also we mention that she’s thicker than cold grits…

Sexy Isn't A Size, It's An Attitude!💯 #teamnophotoshop 💕I'm loving this set from @fashionnova 💕#fashionnovacurve #novababe A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

thicker than oat meal…

thicker than peanut butter…

thicker than——we’ll stop there.

Happy Holiday's!! 🎁🎄🎊💝#remix #merrychristmas A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

She’s as stunning as her mother, right???

Me and my bestie! My Mommy! @iambeverlyjohnson #merrychristmas 🎄🎁 A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:37pm PST

Anansa also doesn’t mind clapping back at people who dare body shame her. The plus-size model is a body positivity advocate and she proudly flaunts her cellulite and stretch marks.

Sit down haters!

What do YOU think of Beverly Johnson’s deliciously thick daughter???

