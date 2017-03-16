Bangers: Beverly Johnson’s Deliciously Thick Daughter Anansa Is Fine AF
SUNDAY SIDE NOTE: I'm missing #summer16 already 🙁 I love cooking outside 🍴
Helloooooo Anansa…
Anansa Sims Photos
Maybe you’ve been under a rock or maybe you just don’t keep up with the offspring of supermodels, but no worries we’ve got you covered.
Beverly Johnson, the icon who became the first African-American model to appear on the cover of American VOGUE, had a baby back in ’78 and that baby was Anansa Sims.
🎂🎉🎈👯Happy Birthday Mommy👯🎈🎉🎂 @iambeverlyjohnson #shegetitfromhermama
Fast forward to 2017 and Anansa is a successful magazine spread making model herself, who’s also a mom and an ageless 38-year-old banger.
Thirteee-eight. WHERE?
So in case you’re already familiar with Anansa, here’s a gentle reminder that she’s gorgeous.
If you’re not familiar, you should get familiar.
Did also we mention that she’s thicker than cold grits…
thicker than oat meal…
thicker than peanut butter…
thicker than——we’ll stop there.
She’s as stunning as her mother, right???
Anansa also doesn’t mind clapping back at people who dare body shame her. The plus-size model is a body positivity advocate and she proudly flaunts her cellulite and stretch marks.
🙄 People like this really irritate me! Why go on someone's account and leave a negative comment? I'm annoyed because there are people who aren't in the confident, self loving place that I am in and a comment like that could really damage them. SMH!😡 I got his butt together tho and still kept it classy. 💅🏽
Sit down haters!
What do YOU think of Beverly Johnson’s deliciously thick daughter???
"SENDING LOVE TO ALL THE GIRLS OUT THERE TRYING TO LOVE THEMSELVES IN A WORLD THAT'S CONSTANTLY TELLING THEM NOT TO." 💕I'm so super proud of @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for their new diverse issue showcasing women of all sizes!!😍 In support of the #whatimodel campaign, I MODEL confidence, self love, beauty beyond size, diversity and change. I believe every body is beautiful, I love inspiring women to love themselves despite their size, age or race! 🙌🏽 Thank you #siswim @womenirl and @healthmagazine for embracing ALL women and breaking barriers!
More Anansa Sims on the flip.
