Bangers: Beverly Johnson’s Deliciously Thick Daughter Anansa Is Fine AF

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Helloooooo Anansa…

Anansa Sims Photos

Maybe you’ve been under a rock or maybe you just don’t keep up with the offspring of supermodels, but no worries we’ve got you covered.

Beverly Johnson, the icon who became the first African-American model to appear on the cover of American VOGUE, had a baby back in ’78 and that baby was Anansa Sims.

Fast forward to 2017 and Anansa is a successful magazine spread making model herself, who’s also a mom and an ageless 38-year-old banger.

Rain or Shine 🐎 #curves

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Thirteee-eight. WHERE?

So in case you’re already familiar with Anansa, here’s a gentle reminder that she’s gorgeous.

If you’re not familiar, you should get familiar.

Did also we mention that she’s thicker than cold grits…

thicker than oat meal…

thicker than peanut butter…

thicker than——we’ll stop there.

Happy Holiday's!! 🎁🎄🎊💝#remix #merrychristmas

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

She’s as stunning as her mother, right???

Me and my bestie! My Mommy! @iambeverlyjohnson #merrychristmas 🎄🎁

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Anansa also doesn’t mind clapping back at people who dare body shame her. The plus-size model is a body positivity advocate and she proudly flaunts her cellulite and stretch marks.

Sit down haters!

What do YOU think of Beverly Johnson’s deliciously thick daughter???

More Anansa Sims on the flip.

About last night 🏆 . . Outfit: @fashionnova @fashionnovacurve #fashionnova #fashionnovacurve #novababe

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

Morning☀️#sunday

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

#xeharbiggestfashionparty #aconfidentyou @xeharcurvy @xehar_style

A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Hey 👋🏽

    A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Bangers, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/bangers-beverly-johnsons-deliciously-thick-daughter-anansa-is-fine-af/ Bangers: Beverly Johnson’s Deliciously Thick Daughter Anansa Is Fine AF - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus