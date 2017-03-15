So Long, Cynthia? Bravo Confirms Whether Or Not Single Cynthia Bailey Will Be Back Next Season

Bravo Addresses Cynthia Bailey’s Future On RHOA

Cynthia Bailey is officially divorced, dating, and living life out on the lake these days. But rumors are swirling that now Bravo is over her and ready to cut her loose next season.

As you know, both NeNe and Kim Zolciak are popping back up on the RHOA scene next season. Some gossip sites are reporting that with the show’s spicier throwbacks coming back to the show and shaking things up next season…producers aren’t really seeing too much room for Cynthia. Basically, she’s replaceable.

But is it true? Is Cynthia kicking rocks next season?

Welp, according to Bravo, that’s total BS. As a spokesperson tells Too Fab, it simply isn’t true, and Bravo is completely down to bring her back next year.

“There is no truth to this story.”

Well, there you have it! Are you happy to hear that Cynthia will be sticking around?

