Prince’s Sister Says He Predicted His Sudden Tragic Death Three Years Ago

Prince’s Sister Tyka Nelson Says The Singer Predicted His Death

With the one-year anniversary of the untimely death of Rock/R&B/Pop icon Prince quickly approaching…one of his eight siblings says that the star himself saw his demise on the way.

As you know, Prince Rogers Nelson died at age 57 as a result of an overdose of opioid painkiller fentanyl in an elevator inside his his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota last April.

Now his sister Tyka Nelson is saying that Prince very ominouly hinted that he knew something like this would befall him in the near future.

On an upcoming ABC special about the many icons who passed in 2016 entitled “Icons: Gone Too Soon,” Tyka detailed something her brother told her two years before his passing.

“About three years ago he called. He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do.’ “My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles. He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear.”

Well, at least we know that Prince felt satisfied in his life’s work and had completed his accomplishments.

Splash/WENN